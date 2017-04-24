Downed trees cause several close calls across Charlotte

Persistent heavy rain downed trees and caused flooding across the Carolinas Monday. (Photo: Viewer-submitted photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens of trees came down Monday, knocking out power lines, blocking roads, even crushing homes and cars.

One blocked Sharon Amity Road for over an hour.

Another fell in the parking lot of an east charlotte apartment complex, crushing a car.

“I was actually outside. I didn't hear anything and I went back inside and all of a sudden I started seeing lights I came right back out and the fire truck was here,” one witness said. “It’s very concerning.”

Thankfully, no one was in the car, but that wasn’t the only close call.

Trees down all over the place. This one is off patio ct in east Charlotte...apt complex parking lot. crushed a car & took out a light @wcnc pic.twitter.com/vphnzRlZZX — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 24, 2017

Another tree fell on New Outreach Christian center in Charlotte, to the shock of parishioners.

“We had no idea this big tree would fall,” the pastor said.

Another tree came crashing down on a home in Elizabeth. Thankfully, the owners were able to get out.

And another massive tree, uprooted in a south charlotte neighborhood on Patrick Place, came close to crushing kids who were playing in the street.

“We saw the tree get uprooted from the soil and then cascade onto the street,” a neighbor said. “It shook the house so bad it's slid the glass right off the edge of the table. We ran out to check on the kids.”

Fortunately, the children were okay.

