Feels like winter: NC wakes up to frost & freeze advisories Thursday

It's feeling chilly across from North Carolina's high country to foothills Thursday!

Frost advisories were in place Thursday morning in Morganton, Shelby, Gastonia, Lincolnton, Hickory, Statesville, Taylorsville, Salisbury and Concord.

Mountain communities woke up to freeze warnings including Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk, Newland, Cranberry and Roaring Creek.

Boone Police are concerned the weather conditions could lead to treacherous driving conditions, particularly along some back roads that had mudslides from Monday's storms.

"Where there are mudslides, there's some mud in the roadway," Corporal Joe Knapp. "Be cautious. A lot of loose gravel on the roadway."

The Red Cross opened a shelter at Valdese Recreation Center for people displaced by power outages. It's located at 312 Massel Avenue Southeast in Valdese.

The Charlotte-area also awoke to near freezing temperatures in the mid 40s. Temperatures are expected to warm throughout the day Thursday, as they are expected to remain chilly reaching to the mid to low 60s.

