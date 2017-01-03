WCNC
Fog forces ground stop at Charlotte Douglas

Morning showers are likely across the area before partly cloudy skies move in this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-60's.

WCNC 11:39 AM. EST January 03, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Foggy conditions forced a ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning.

The airport tweeted the announcement around 11 a.m. and asked all passengers to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines. At least four other airports are experiencing delays due to inclement weather. 

