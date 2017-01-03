Fog forces ground stop at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 16: A US Airways plane prepares for take-off at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on January 16, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2009 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Foggy conditions forced a ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning.

The airport tweeted the announcement around 11 a.m. and asked all passengers to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines. At least four other airports are experiencing delays due to inclement weather.

FAA has issued a ground stop at #CLT due to fog. Please check with airlines on status: https://t.co/cVgsWOHdny — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 3, 2017 For updates from the FAA, click here.

