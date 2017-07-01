7/1 weather forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Road Rage incident in University City
-
Complaint Filed Over Toenail Clipping Video
-
Ally Bank back with Summer promotion
-
shooting in Huntersville update
-
Huntersville PD rolls out teen curfew to curb crime
-
Fireworks can trigger PTSD in combat veterans
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
-
Slave cemetary found where new TopGolf site is moving forward
-
Gaston County man accused of stealing batteries
-
Armed Robbery at popular shopping center
More Stories
-
Suspect on the loose after SWAT standoff in HuntersvilleJul. 1, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
Little Rock police: 25 people shot at nightclubJul. 1, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
-
7-year-old girl dies in Matthews crashJul. 1, 2017, 3:06 p.m.