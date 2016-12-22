Close Beautiful, sunny Thursday afternoon Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60's across the Charlotte area with plenty of bright sunshine throughout the afternoon. WCNC 12:36 PM. EST December 22, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Governor's race bounces back to Durham County Person killed in nightclub shooting Dylann Roof to represent himself in trial Boy kicked off flight due to service dog Pet adoptions free at Humane Society Charlotteans take a stand against Trump More Stories CMPD ups patrols in Plaza Midwood Dec 22, 2016, 3:14 p.m. Sheriff: Duo beat man with claw hammer Dec 22, 2016, 2:32 p.m. Woman shot, killed in Union County, deputies say Dec 22, 2016, 8:17 a.m.