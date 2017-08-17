Late night Forecast 8-17-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
How will the eclipse affect your pets?
-
Woman confronts man with Nazi flag hanging outside of his house
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Local stores hit with counterfeit money
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
Things to Know for the Total Solar Eclipse
More Stories
-
Tracking and videotaping of CMS students with new…Aug 17, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
-
Eclipse mania as people snag last few pairs of glassesAug 17, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
Pepper spray at Newton Soldier Reunion Parade leads…Aug 17, 2017, 9:41 p.m.