Late night forecast 9-20-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Maria Wednesday morning update
-
Amber Alert issued for NC child
-
Angelica Hale to join Darci Lynne in Vegas live shows
-
Cement mixer overturns, pinning/injuring four
-
Man charged with north Charlotte homicide
-
WATCH: Officers & fire fighters arrive to grant girl's birthday wish
-
New video shows moments officers shot man who refused to drop gun
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
-
Killeen woman speaks about viral cotton post
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
More Stories
-
CVS first to limit opioid drug prescriptions amid…Sep 22, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
-
Family heartbroken after puppy 'Luna' quarantined,…Sep 21, 2017, 11:43 p.m.
-
String of assaults at high schools spark concernSep 21, 2017, 8:05 p.m.