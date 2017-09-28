Late night forecast 9-28-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting suspect on the run
-
Ambulance Driver: I fell asleep on the job
-
New grocery stores adding more local choices
-
Bullied boy gets worldwide support
-
NC man pulls 6 foot snake from toilet
-
CMPD receives hundreds of calls concerning possible 'torch rally'
-
North Charlotte homicide under investigation
-
Sex assault reported at Davidson College
-
Shooting locks down Gardner-Webb University
-
Local student upset about school dress code
More Stories
-
Yosemite exit route closed after second slideSep 28, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
-
UNCC investigating 'colored' sign hung above water fountainSep 28, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
-
Baby thrown from car highlights need for car seat safetySep 28, 2017, 8:21 p.m.