Weather forecast 7/15

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
Raw sewage spills into local creek
-
An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you
-
No dresses for brides as Alfred Angelo closes
-
Father left baby behind in fire
-
Homeowner vs. Squatter: What happens next?
-
Mother warns of new 'pink' drug that killed son
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released the full unedited body camera footage
-
Donnie Wahlberg makes surprise appearance at Waffle House
More Stories
-
180,000 gallons of wastewater spills into south…Jul 14, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
-
How to protect your family against lightningJul 14, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
Local bridal shops helping panicked brides after…Jul 14, 2017, 4:29 p.m.