Weather forecast 7/22

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Massive Fire in Granite Falls
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
What you need to know for the historic eclipse
-
HopperMarietta
-
Conflicting stories about street racing bust
-
Arrest made in Father's Day murder
-
Arrest made in two Charlotte rape cases
-
Shooting in west Charlotte sends one man to the hospital
-
1 killed in overnight crash, police say
-
Driving under the influence of electronics
More Stories
-
Police asking for help finding wanted manJul 22, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
-
Massive fire engulfs mill in Granite Falls, no…Jul 21, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
-
Two 15-year-olds arrested, charged with murder of…Jul 21, 2017, 5:28 p.m.