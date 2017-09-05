Wednesday's forecast and tracking Irma

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mild Tuesday morning ahead
-
Tuesday morning Irma Vlog
-
Steele Creek homicide suspect arrested
-
SC woman explains how DACA helps
-
Man crushed to death by truck in Crouse
-
Neighborhood warning of fake crime watch captain
-
Charlotte man buys boat, helps Houston to help victims of Harvey
-
Woman refuses to give officers her license
-
Harvey still impacting gas prices in Carolinas
-
Local couple fighting HOA fines over roof
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma upgraded to Category 5 storm with 185…Sep. 4, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
Charlotte Dreamer says 'Don't rescind DACA'Sep. 5, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
Man found dead near Uptown sparks homicide investigationSep. 5, 2017, 6:12 p.m.