Freeze, flurries possible in the mountains

BOONE, N.C. -- Residents in the mountains are bracing for freezing temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning that could lead to possible flurries high up in the mountains.

Boone Police are concerned the weather conditions could lead to treacherous driving conditions, particularly along some back roads that had mudslides from Monday's storms.

"Where there are mudslides, there's some mud in the roadway," Corporal Joe Knapp. "Be cautious. A lot of loose gravel on the roadway."

In foothill counties south of Boone, thousands of people are still without power following Monday's storms. Many also don't have heat.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at Valdese Recreation Center for people displaced by power outages.

It's located at 312 Massel Avenue Southeast in Valdese.



