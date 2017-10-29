Freeze warning issued for over a dozen counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a mild start to the fall, the nights are beginning to get a lot colder in the Carolinas.

A freeze warning was issued for Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Chester (S.C.), Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster (S.C.), Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Stanly, Union (N.C.) and York (S.C.) counties.

"Make sure the kids have their coats, their gloves and whatever else they may need to get through the cold weather," said First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner. "Monday is going to be the coldest day of the upcoming week."

Charlotteans are expected to feel a wind chill of about 31 degrees Monday morning and viewers from Boone are expected to feel single-digit wind chill of nine degrees.

OCTOBrrrrrr... wrappin up cold. Feelin' single digits in the mountains tomorrow morning with the WIND CHILL: pic.twitter.com/MRIhJv9z2U — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) October 29, 2017

Some areas in the higher elevations saw some snow Sunday, particularly up in Boone.

As for those commuting to work or school Monday morning, First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said it's important to keep in mind bridges ice before roadways.

Fortner says afternoon commute should be back to normal with clear skies and well above freezing temperatures.

