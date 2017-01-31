Groundhog Day is Thursday. Will Phil see his shadow?

Bill Deeley presents weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob during the annual Groundhog day event Feb. 2, 2003 in Punxsutawney, PA. (Photo by Archie Carpenter/Getty Images) (Photo: Archie Carpenter, 2003 Getty Images)

It's that time of year again when meteorologists step aside to let a furry rodent make its famed weather forecast.

Punxsutawney Phil, the world's celebrity groundhog, will be coaxed from his burrow in western Pennsylvania early Thursday as an anxious nation watches to find out whether we'll have an early spring or six more miserable weeks of cold and snow.

According to legend, if it's sunny and Phil sees his shadow, the scared groundhog returns to his burrow and the U.S. will endure six more weeks of winter. But if it's cloudy when the groundhog emerges on Feb. 2, the critter won't see his shadow and will leave his burrow, meaning winter will soon end and an early start to spring is coming.

The forecast for Thursday morning in Punxsutawney, Pa., calls for mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of snow, but Phil is a fickle fuzzball, so who knows what he'll do?

The Climate Prediction Center, in its official forecast for February, calls for warmer-than-average weather for most of the southern tier of the U.S.

Unfortunately, based on past weather data, "there is no predictive skill for the groundhog during the most recent years of the analysis," according to a report released this week by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, N.C.

Flipping a coin might be as accurate as Phil. Since 1988, the groundhog was "right" 14 times and "wrong" 15 times. In other words, only 14 times did the national average temperature for the remainder of February match what would be expected based on what the groundhog predicted.

But last year, Phil was spot on: The fuzzy rodent didn't see his shadow, so winter should have been over. And both February and March ended up warmer than average across the nation, NOAA said. In fact every state in the contiguous U.S. had an above-average March temperature.

Since 1887, the groundhog has seen his shadow 102 times, to forecast a longer winter, and not seen it 18 times, to predict an early spring. (There is no record of the prediction for 10 times in the late 19th century.)

While Groundhog Day is just some mid-winter fun, climate records say that winter probably isn't over, according to NOAA. Climatologically speaking, the three coldest months of the year are December, January and February, so winter typically still has a ways to go when the groundhog comes out on Feb. 2.

Groundhog handler Ron Ploucha holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter during 128th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2014, in Punxsutawney, PA. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Swensen, 2014 Getty Images)

Although Phil is the most famous hog, other furry forecasters include West Virginia's French Creek Freddie, Georgia's Gen. Beauregard Lee, Ohio's Buckeye Chuck, North Carolina's Sir Walter Wally, Louisiana's Cajun Groundhog, Alabama's Smith Lake Jake, Wisconsin's Jimmy, and New York's Staten Island Chuck (full name: Charles G. Hogg).

Groundhog Day's origins lie in an ancient European celebration of Candlemas, which is a point midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox — the exact midpoint of astronomical winter.

Superstition has it that fair weather predicted a stormy and cold second half to winter, as noted in this Old English saying:

"If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Winter has another flight.

If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,

Winter will not come again."

Copyright 2016 WCNC