Harvest Moon shines tonight in October skies

(Photo: Randy Jones)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Look to the skies tonight because the Harvest Moon will rise!

The yearly occurrence happens on the first full moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox. This year's Harvest Moon is particularly special because it rises in October for the first time since 2009.

Typically, it rises in September because the equinox is near the middle of that month. However, every so often the moon's phases just happen to line up so October's first full moon is closer than September's last full moon.

The moon will rise over Charlotte at 7:21 p.m. in the eastern horizon and will be visible until tomorrow morning at 8:06 p.m. The weather will clear and cool tonight, so viewing conditions should be perfect!

