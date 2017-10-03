Harvest Moon: What is it? And when will we see it?

Photo via Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The full harvest moon is set to make an appearance Thursday.

What is a harvest moon, you ask? A harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This means the “moonrise” is soon after sunset, which creates an early evening brightness.

In the old days, this assisted farmers when they needed to figure out when to harvest their summer crops.

The forecast for Charlotte is favorable for the sky show. Mostly clear skies on Thursday night with temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunset in Charlotte is 7:01 p.m. and moonrise is 7:21 p.m.

The next time the Harvest Full moon will occur on the Autumnal Equinox is 2029; which goes to show that it is very rare.

