Triple-digit Heat Index possible Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s going to be another scorcher across the Carolinas Friday.

With heat advisories posted for most of eastern North Carolina and dangerous heat index values forecasted, meteorologist Sarah Fortner says the best bet to beat the heat will be to stay indoors.

While afternoon highs in the Piedmont are in the mid-to-low 90s, uncomfortable humidity is going to stick around, making for a miserable time outdoors. There is some relief coming, though. A front is expected to pass through Friday evening and night, bringing scattered showers and storms to the Charlotte area.

It will be another sweltering day in the Carolinas. Highs in the mid-90s but it will feel like 105° at times. Strong late day storms. pic.twitter.com/mDDWMfBQuv — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 18, 2017

Now, the front won’t create a widespread washout, but if you plan on attending a high school football game, packing a poncho might not be the worst idea. As the weekend arrives, you can expect it to be slightly less humid. Don’t get too excited, though, because the dew points won’t fall to what most people are looking forward to and expect in the fall.

And finally, let’s talk eclipse skies. Millions of people will have their eyes on the sky Monday for the total solar eclipse. For now, you should be prepared for partly cloudy skies across Charlotte.

But Fortner says don’t worry. You’ll still be able to see the epic phenomenon just fine. There will only be slight possibilities for showers Saturday through Monday, which is promising for eclipse visibility.

Cloud cover forecast looks promising for most of the Carolinas! This is subject to change, but so far I like it! pic.twitter.com/J18VgmuFbm — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) August 18, 2017

