Heavy rain could cause slow commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Although Tuesday evening will be a dry one, rain will sweep through the Charlotte area Wednesday morning. Plan to leave a little early for your morning commute because you can expect heavy rain in spots that make slowing down your drive.

The rain should last until around lunch time maintaining temperatures in the low 50s.

Luckily the rain moves through quickly and most areas are looking under half an inch. Projections show .34" in Charlotte, .40" in Gastonia, and .32" in Rock Hill.

The rain should not impact your afternoon commute in Charlotte.

There is some light rain falling in the mountains and there could be a little bit of snow in higher elevations.

The rain should not last past Wednesday. Temperatures rise by Friday and into next week you can expect much warmer weather again.

