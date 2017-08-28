LIVE VIDEO: Several more inches of rainfall expected

The track of Tropical Storm Harvey three days after initial landfall.

The forecast track for Harvey brings the storm ashore much further to the east, which still means heavy rain throughout the Greater Houston Area, but it's a better story for flooding than originally thought.

The National Weather Service says an afternoon rain band is developing, bringing heavy rain. About 4 to 8 inches of rain is possible and may cause additional flooding.

Houston is still well within the "cone of uncertainty" and even if the track holds, don't expect flood waters to disappear anytime soon. Most of the metro area will see another six inches or more of rain in the next two days, on top of the 24-30 inches we've already seen. However, previous forecasts called for another 15-30 inches of rain.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. A family of six drowned Monday while trying to escape floodwaters. Most major roads in and around Houston are at least partially covered with water, some with as much as 10 feet of water.

Residents along the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs are being asked as part of a evacuation to leave their homes Monday as the Corps of Engineers began a slow, controlled release of water overnight from the reservoirs. Officials stressed residents should leave their homes Monday instead of overnight.

The release will impact several thousand homes. If they don't release water now, the rising water situation could put too much pressure on the dams. Officials say Bear Creek was the first subdivision to be impacted around 4 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations were also issued for several Fort Bend County neighborhoods and Dickinson.

List of evacuations.

If you evacuate:

Leave as soon as instructed to and follow the instructions of officials

Determine safe evacuation routes

Pack essential items including medicine, important documents, first aid kits, blankets, pillows, phone chargers, critical contacts information, basic need equipment such as glasses or contacts

Take your pets with you, don’t forget your pet’s food and medication

Secure your home by locking all doors and windows

Shut off your homes utilities

Unplug electrical equipment including appliances, TV’s, and radios

Take your vehicle and house keys with you

CLICK HERE to view the maps showing impacted homes.



Officials are thanking citizens after Good Samaritans jumped in to help rescue their fellow Texans from the flood waters. They are now asking Good Samaritans to stand by and let state and federal resources continue with the rescue effort.









If in a home, The National Weather Service urges residents as a last resort to escape to the roof only if the highest floor available becomes dangerous. Get on the roof and call 911 and stay on the line.

Officials say DO NOT climb into attics to escape flood waters. Go to your roof instead.

Residents who dial 911 may experience several rings and long delays, but do not hang up until an operator answers your call.

Only dial 911 if experiencing a life-threatening emergency situation. The floods in Houston have put a strain on emergency services phone numbers.

SHELTER INFORMATION: Click to check the latest list

Dozens of shelters have been set up in Harris County including at the George R. Brown Convention Center. A Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center has also been set up at 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

Judge Emmett said many private groups have come forward to make shelter facilities available and they are working to get those running as soon as possible.



Other cities in Texas are working to accept evacuees, including Dallas which is preparing to accept up to 5,000 people at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.







Buses will be available to help move groups to those shelters. If you have a group that needs to be taken to a shelter, you're asked to call: 713-426-9404.



Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport are closed until further notice. Only humanitarian-aid flights will be allowed in and out of the airports.

A widely-shared photo on social media showed a group of senior citizens in a Dickinson assisted-living center sitting in waist-deep water. The senior citizens were rescued.

Harris County OHSEM tweeted a need for residents who have a high water vehicle or boat that can be used to help rescue people. Call 713-881-3100 to help.



Ben Taub Hospital was being evacuated after water flooded the basement. Critical patients were being evacuated first.

These Dickinson flood victims are on dry ground but need shelter soon. Buses arriving but slowly @wfaachannel8 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/gu7q3U7RXo — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) August 27, 2017

Tornado warnings continue across the region. Click the check the latest warnings.









Desperate flood victims trapped in their homes are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

The water here near #Greenspoint is rising slowly as the showers alternate between light and heavy. Lots of cars stranded along BW8. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HVJPHNvKkU — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017

"This is of epic proportions. I've never seen anything like it," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo early Sunday.

MAP: Rainfall totals in the last 24 hours

Before the flooding rain started Saturday evening, tornados caused damage in Cypress, Sienna Plantation, Katy, Richmond and Atascocita. There were no reports of injuries.

