How to get your home ready for the cold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some of the coldest air this year is on the doorstep of the Charlotte metro area but there is still time to make sure your home is ready for it.

Take a walk around your home, inside and out and you will likely see or feel if something needs fixing.

If you can see light coming in under any door then cold air is coming in, too. The fix is simple some inexpensive weather stripping will stop the cold for about $6.

Next, check your window frames for cracks. Some caulking will take care of the cracks and keep the warm air in and the cold out.

Now, go outside and check your outside faucets. For around $7, you can get insulated covers to put over the faucets and help keep the cold air from going inside.

Most stores also carry foam insulation to cover exposed pipes or pipes in crawl spaces.

At Blackhawk Hardware in south Charlotte, Craig Anderson showed off a what appears to be a small electric blanket for pipes. Plug it in and it warms the pipes.

"If your house is not well insulated there is this heat tape you can put on to keep them from freezing," Anderson said.

The number one thing Anderson says everyone should learn now is where the main shutoff valve is for their home water system.

That will allow a homeowner to immediately shut off the water if a pipe breaks rather than waiting for the plumber to arrive.

