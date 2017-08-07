Hundreds without power following powerful storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people are still without power after strong storms took down trees and power lines across the Charlotte area Monday night.

At one point, Duke Energy reported thousands of power outages during the storms. As of 6 a.m., just under 100 people in Mecklenburg County were still in the dark. In Cabarrus County, almost 400 people were without power, and 190 Rowan County citizens didn’t have electricity, according to Duke.

Duke Energy currently estimates the power to be on around 7 or 8 a.m. for most of these customers.

In the Wilmore neighborhood of Charlotte, a large tree fell on a home along Merriman Avenue. The damage was significant, as the tree destroyed the ceiling, cracked tiles in the bathroom, and scattered debris everywhere. As a result, officials deemed the home unsafe.

On Tuesday morning, Huntersville Fire responded to a reported downed tree on Old Statesville Road.

Station 1 responding, Tree down on roadway, S Old Statesville Rd at Gibson Park Dr Use caution in area & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 8, 2017

