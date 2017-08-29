Before and after photos of flooded senior residents is incredible

Credit: Timothy McIntosh

DICKINSON, TX -- A day after a heartbreaking viral photo led to a dramatic rescue of nursing home residents trapped by rising floodwaters, the group reportedly is now safe and dry.

The photo of a group of senior citizens amid catastrophic flooding went viral after it was tweeted Tuesday in a plea for help. It was re-tweeted nearly 3,000 times.

Tim and Kim McIntosh posted the photo although they were nearly 1,000 miles away. Kim told NBC Charlotte affiliate WTSP, her mother owns the facility.

According to multiple media reports, the 15 senior residents were rescued.

Remember the heartbreaking pic of Tx Sr Citizens stuck in chest deep water in #Harvey? New pic:They're safe, warm & dry! @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/T6RDVl9ggZ — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) August 28, 2017

CBS reporter Omar Villafranca tweeted a much different, drier picture of the group.

