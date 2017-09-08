Brad Panovich: Don't let your guard down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As Hurricane Irma barrels toward south Florida, the track has shifted further west as it reaches the Carolinas.

"I think a lot of folks are missing the point on this storm. They're getting caught up in where the line track is instead of looking at the cone. They're also focused on where the center is and not what's going on around it," said Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles

Charlotte can expect to feel the storm's impact Monday and Tuesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain expected. The downpours could deliver anywhere from three to six inches of rain and gusts of 40-50 mph starting around 9 a.m. Monday.

"Don't let your guard down," Panovich said. "The storm may be moving away, but are the impacts? Wind, rain, tornado? The impacts aren't going away, they are just lessoning."

"Shifting to the west actually puts you on the worst side of the storm," Panovich said. "Don't fooled on this."

