Carolina coasts bracing for possible tropical storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – While the focus of most Americans remains on Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, residents along the Carolina coasts have their eyes on a tropical system in the Atlantic.

First Warn Meteorologist John Wendel believes there’s good news for those in South Carolina after the winds shifted overnight.

“Yesterday (Monday), when we got here, the winds were coming from the north, now they’re coming out of the south,” Wendel said. “So if you put it all together, it tells me that the storm system is now heading up toward the North Carolina coast.”

Cherry Grove Pier...waiting for what may become Irma. The rain started..winds 20mph @wcnc pic.twitter.com/vQRJ9eoWgc — John Wendel wcnc (@johnwcnc) August 28, 2017

The Myrtle Beach area received about three inches of rain Monday afternoon and overnight, which has created the possibility of some local flooding. Wendel said the Waccamaw River near Conway was near flood stage and is expected to remain at those levels for the next couple of days at least, prompting weather officials to issue a flood warning for the area as a precautionary measure.

Sustained winds with the system were around 15-20 mph at the Cherry Grove Pier Monday, with some gusts approaching 30 mph.

For the latest weather updates and alerts, download the WCNC WeatherCaster App

The National Hurricane Center had posted a tropical storm watch for Horry and Georgetown Counties in advance of the storm. But while the system's wind speeds were as powerful as a weak tropical storm, it never got the organization for forecasters to officially classify it as a "tropical system."

For vacationers at Myrtle Beach, it was a rainy day Monday, and Tuesday will likely be another day out of the water thanks to a double red flag warning at the beach.

