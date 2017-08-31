Charlotte Fire departs to help Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- First responders have flocked to Southeast Texas, pitching in however they can to help the flood victims of Hurricane Harvey.

First responders from North Carolina are part of a caravan headed to help Texas.

"You know we are the typical tourist," said Peter Skeris, a battalion chief with the Charlotte Fire Department. "We over pack a bit."





CFD's "heart team" is already in Beaumont, Texas, assisting with rescues from a helicopter but Skeris a part of a larger group with five swift water rescue teams rolling to Texas with rescue boats, paddle boats, and all kinds of equipment.

"We're expecting the worst and trying to make the best of it," said Brian Barnes with North Carolina Emergency Management. " Our folks that we have with us, as well as our colleagues that we have down there are the best in the business. We train for it everyday."

It's a two day journey and a nine-day mission, with their first stop in College Station, Texas.



