CMPD Animal Control hosts free clinic ahead of Irma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control is hosting a preparedness clinic ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Animal Control is encouraging pet owners to make sure their animals micro- chips are up to date and offering free rabies shots.

Do you know what to keep in your pet emergency kit?

We'll go over it with @CMPD_ACC at 9am on @wcnc #Irma pic.twitter.com/HGBQuO0TwF — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) September 9, 2017

CMPD animal care and control offered the following tips regarding your pets:

Call your veterinarian and have them email a copy of your pet’s most up-to-date records. Include the pet’s rabies certificate. Print these out and store in a Ziploc gallon size bag in your emergency kit for your pet.

Take a pet selfie! Take a photo of you and your pet with your smart phone so you have a recent photo of you with your pet. This proves ownership. Take additional photos of your pet: Close up of face, body shot. This helps with identification if you were to be separated from your pet.

Update your microchip! Make sure your pet’s microchip registration is up to date with your most recent address and phone number.

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag that is up to date with your most recent address and phone number.

If your pet is on special medication, check your supply and make sure you have at least 2 weeks’ worth to pack in your emergency to go kit for your pet.

If you don’t have an emergency kit for your pet, start working on one now.

Make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up to date.

