'Don't let your guard down': What to expect as Hurricane Irma moves towards the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As we head into the week, the National Weather Service and meteorologists are continuing to track Hurricane Irma and gather more information on whether Irma is a threat the the United States.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 3 storm Sunday. As the week began, Irma continued to make its way across the Atlantic moving west-southwest with strong sustained winds.

"It's still got a little south to southwest movement, though it's starting to flatten out a little bit and it's probably going to move west later [Monday]," First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said. "Winds are still very powerful within this hurricane."

The Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. Monday advisory showed winds of 120 mph with gusts up to 150 mph prompting hurricane watches for the northern Windward Islands. Hurricane watches are expected to be issued for parts of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the southern Bahamas as the system moves to the west.

"The one thing you notice in the latest track is there has been a pretty significant shift down to the southwest and more of a threat to the big islands in the Caribbean and southern Florida," Panovich said. "It's still kind of early that far out... I definitely think the Bahamas are the area we're going to be most concerned about."

The latest guidance from the spaghetti plots shows Irma having a more direct track rather than having multiple possibilities and being scattered over the weekend. The plots show Irma greatly affecting the Carribean's main islands, however, mountains in Haiti and the Dominican Republic could weaken Irma.

"Just because you're seeing this southern trek, don't let your guard down north," Panovich said while circling the U.S. southeast to Washington D.C., including the Carolinas.

Panovich said there's still a chance Irma could linger along the east coast and move up towards the Carolinas or move inwards over Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"Those are still possibilities," Panovich said. "The long tracks show Irma could still move up to the southeast or maybe east coast."

Panovich warned those in the southeast to continue to be weather aware as Irma approaches.

"Don't let your guard down yet," Panovich said. "I would keep my guard up from Florida all the way up to Massachusetts right now because these storms recurving could clip [on the east coast]."

Panovich said Irma's interaction with the big islands within the Caribbean will greatly affect the hurricane's track. He warned anyone in the areas of Antigua, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to having a hurricane plan in place.

As for when we can expect Irma to affect the United States, Panovich said the possible earliest arrival is in southeast Florida around 8 a.m. Friday with tropical storm force winds.

"Just don't let your guard down," Panovich warned again. "There's a chance after day five that we could see some recurvature."

Stick with WCNC.com throughout the week for updates on Hurricane Irma and the latest forecast.

