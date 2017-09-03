Hurricane Irma: What to expect and watch out for in the coming days

(Photo: Jose Romero/Getty Images, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hurricane Irma regained strength to a Category 3 storm on Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as it moves west-southwest at about 15 mph.

Many experts, however, have struggled to figure out the specifics on where and when Irma is expected to make landfall in the United States.

48hrs of #Irma on the Morphed Integrated Microwave Imagery shows the cycles of eyewall replacements which are near impossible to forecast. pic.twitter.com/jbxq3fFI7h — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 3, 2017

Panovich said Irma is not something Carolinians should "freak out over," for Sunday and Monday. He did however, say that it's important to pay attention to the weather.

"Especially if you live on the coast," he said. "This storm, like any storm during the middle of hurricane season, you just have to watch very carefully. But you still have a week before it approaches the east coast or makes landfall."

Panovich projects landfall in about seven to eight days.

7-days from now and it's still offshore. This will be exhausting. #Irma https://t.co/wrzuglGotd — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 3, 2017

"By Wednesday, Thursday, we'll have a really good idea where [Irma] is at," Panovich said.

Panovich said threats from Irma could be wind, surge, rain or tornados.

"Those threats could change based on landfall," he said. "It's Important to figure out the impact -- whether it's floods, tornados, winds or surge... It could be all."

He said preparation is key. Panovich said it is important to be weather aware by preparing a storm-ready first aid kit.

Forecast for #Irma and the key message we need to heed right now. Have a plan and pay attention, 1st recon flight is today at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/pG4aTJ1sYh — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 3, 2017

