Irma still a hurricane; too early to know where it will go

GREENSBORO, NC -- Hurricane Irma is still churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Sunday morning, Irma is packing max winds of 115 mph, headed to the west-southwest at about 15 mph. We have a long time to track this system as it is over 1,900 miles away from the United States.

This storm is in the central Atlantic. Often times, tropical systems in this region can gain a good amount of strength as they move across the Atlantic. Irma already has that strength, and is likely to get stronger in the coming days.

Irma is no immediate threat to land, but the West Indies need to be on alert, as do the rest of the Caribbean Island. It's simply too early to say whether or not Irma will be a threat to the United States, but that is within the realm of possibility. If the storm did approach the U.S. coast, it would be around the September 9th-12th time-frame.

A wide range of track solutions by hurricane forecast models.

