Is Hurricane Irma already causing travel headaches in the Carolinas?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials at Charlotte-Douglas Airport are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma and its impact on air travel in the Carolinas.

Things were moving smoothly at CLT airport Wednesday morning, with only a few delays and one cancelled flight.

Flights TO & FROM Miami, Tampa all on time here at @CLTAirport. Harvey cancelled abt 13K flights. #Irma posing bigger threat to travel @wcnc pic.twitter.com/tutRs3C9RI — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) September 6, 2017

Despite mandatory evacuations across the Sunshine State, there were still flights to Miami and Tampa from Charlotte that were running on time early Wednesday morning.

Some airlines are offering special, Irma-related rebooking polices. Check the airline's website before booking.

