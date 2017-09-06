WCNC
Is Hurricane Irma already causing travel headaches in the Carolinas?

One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricane's in history has slammed into the Caribbean Islands.

Ariel Plasencia , WCNC 7:25 AM. EDT September 06, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials at Charlotte-Douglas Airport are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma and its impact on air travel in the Carolinas.

Things were moving smoothly at CLT airport Wednesday morning, with only a few delays and one cancelled flight.

Despite mandatory evacuations across the Sunshine State, there were still flights to Miami and Tampa from Charlotte that were running on time early Wednesday morning.

Some airlines are offering special, Irma-related rebooking polices. Check the airline's website before booking.

 

