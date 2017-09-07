LIVE BLOG: Irma preps in the Carolinas

Live updates as NBC Charlotte continues to track Irma and its impact on the Carolinas

Noon - Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference saying he declared a state of emergency due to Irma impacts expected from the coast to the mountains. Staff from FEMA will be in NC this weekend to prepare for recovery as well as rescue. Resources sent to Texas to help with Harvey will be brought back to NC. DOT work and lane closures will stop at 7 p.m. Friday in an effort to help those who need to evacuate.

11 a.m. - As of the 11 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma's maximum sustained winds were at 175 mph. The storm is moving west-northwest at around 16 mph with the eye of the hurricane sitting approximately 75 miles east-northeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

8 a.m. - North Carolina is officially under a State of Emergency

