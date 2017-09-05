Local businesses slammed with Irma worries
The Carolinas are preparing for potentially catastrophic hurricane Irma. As local state agencies prepare for local impacts, travel agencies are getting slammed with calls. Some grocery stores in Charlotte are even starting to run low on water.
WCNC 11:19 PM. EDT September 05, 2017
