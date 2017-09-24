TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
WATCH: Officers & fire fighters arrive to grant girl's birthday wish
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
-
Several recent accidents involving trains
-
Woman refuses to give officers her license
-
Remembering Chelsea: Honoring her legacy through softball
-
Belton Woman Harvests Huge Gator
-
One dead after shooting in Antioch
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
More Stories
-
Trump administration announces new travel banSep 24, 2017, 7:55 p.m.
-
Over 200 guns stolen out of cars in Charlotte in…Sep 24, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
-
Hurricane Maria expected to impact NC coast this weekSep 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.