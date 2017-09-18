Maria takes aim at Caribbean. What can we expect in the Carolinas?

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While Jose is forecasted to track away from the Carolina coast, concern grows as Maria continues to gain strength in the Caribbean.

As Maria heads towards the Leeward Islands Monday, the same islands were hit by Hurricane Irma, the National Hurricane Center has forecasted it become a major hurricane.

Maria officially became a hurricane late Sunday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph around 5 p.m. ET Sunday, making it a Category 1 hurricane. By 11 p.m. it had strengthened to 85 mph.

The current track shows Maria traveling across Puerto Rico, possibly skirting the Dominican Republic and possibly taking a turn towards the east coast.

"Some of the computer models even indicate a path towards the Carolina coastline," Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said. "We have a week to see some possible changes in the track and hopefully that happens."

The government of Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday issued a Hurricane Warning for St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat and a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua and Barbuda.

The French government issued a Hurricane Warning for Martinique.

A Hurricane Watch was issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as the British Virgin Islands and could be extended to Puerto Rico early Monday, the Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said Dominica and Guadeloupe are probably facing a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds of 96-110 mph, Monday night and Tuesday. Maria is the seventh hurricane of the 2017 season.

