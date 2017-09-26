Outer Banks residents, officials brace for Tropical Storm Maria

NAGS HEAD, N.C. -- Preparation for Tropical Storm Maria is underway as a dozen bulldozers begin clearing the way for cars and trucks on Highway 12.

Hyde County officials suspended ferry services due to the unsafe conditions. The choppy sea also ended the mandatory evacuation on Okracoke.

"I mean do absolutely every you can to be safe," says Diane Dreisigaker, a resident of Frisco. "You have to over-prepare to be ready."

Dreisigaker and her neighbors know a thing or two about storms after dealing with Irma and Jose over the course of the last two weeks.

Tropical Storm Maria isn't projected to make landfall on the Outer Banks, but Maria could bring two to four feet of storm surge, which prompted the evacuation of Cape Hatteras and Okracoke Island.

First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich expects the Outer Banks to feel Maria's strongest impacts after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

© 2017 WCNC.COM