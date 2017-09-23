Panovich: Outer Banks likely to see Maria's impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As forecast models show Hurricane Maria shifting west, there are concerns as to whether the hurricane will impact the Carolinas.

First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says the hurricane's shift will mean the Outer Banks will be under a greater threat for "some tropical storm force conditions."

Panovich expects Hurricane Maria to move along the Carolina coast Wednesday, possibly as early as Tuesday.

"Doesn’t look like a landfall in the Carolinas but direct impacts on the Outer Banks is increasing," Panovich says.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. update, Maria is a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is about 595 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C.

Hurricane Maria is moving north at 9 mph, according to the latest update.

Panovich says by the time it reaches the Outer Banks, Maria should either be a weak hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

“The impacts don’t change much but we’re not looking at the Category 3 storm that we have right now,” Panovich said.

As for back home in the Charlotte area, meteorologist Sarah Fortner said temperatures should feel like summer in the coming days. The average temperature in the next 10 days is expected to be 79 degrees.

Staying summer-y in the forecast! I think we could feel big changes by NEXT weekend though. Hang tight! pic.twitter.com/wblx7bwkrK — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) September 24, 2017

