System off SC could become tropical later today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) -- The National Hurricane Center says a tropical system could form off our state's coast either today or tomorrow.

Currently, a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area Monday night through Tuesday morning. The system may produce rain amounts from 2 to 4 inches along the South Carolina coast.

Thought it doesn't quite meet the requirements of a tropical system, the storm does have maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour. It's centered about 100 miles south-southwest of Charleston.

Over the weekend, the system got better organized. The forecast models keep the center of the system near the coast as it continues to move towards the northeast.

The Midlands will see more clouds and a chance for rain Monday with this system off the coast. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible with the showers, but the better chances for rain will be along the coast.

We'll continue to track the storm, and you can keep up with the latest conditions by any of the ways listed above.

