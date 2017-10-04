COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) - Tropical Depression Sixteen formed in the Caribbean Sea Wednesday morning, and the storm is expected to impact the United Sates.

The system currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour. It is moving northwest at 7 mph. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

The system is expected move slowly northwest near parts of Nicaragua and Honduras. It may move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

As the depression moves into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to get stronger.

Regardless of how much the low develops, moisture is expected to increase across South Carolina as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Showers are likely for both Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Hunters will investigate the disturbance later today.

