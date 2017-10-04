CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A tropical depression formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea Wednesday morning and could impact the United States in the coming days.

As for the Carolinas, First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said Tropical Depression 16 could bring a lot of rain once it reaches here.

"This is going to be a big rainmaker," Panovich said. "I'm not worried about wind or severe weather. This is going to end our dry period.

Panovich said because it's too early to figure out the specifics on Tropical Depression 16's track, he did not say how much rain in inches we should expect over the weekend.

"It's still early," Panovich said. "We don't have a system yet. Hurricane Hunters are heading out there today. We don't actually now the center and initialization of the system."

Remember not to focus too much on the line track. The forecast cone is where the center could be the impacts go out much further. #TD16 pic.twitter.com/2bcttTLP1S — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 4, 2017

Panovich said Tropical Depression 16 is expected to become a low-end hurricane by this weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. update, Tropical Depression 16 has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, located about 45 miles west-southwest of San Andres Island and is moving northwest at 7 mph.

Once the depression's winds reach 39 mph, Tropical Depression 16 will be renamed Tropical Storm Nate.

Likely arrival times and chances for tropical storm force winds from #TD16 pic.twitter.com/kMhdgXMOTc — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 4, 2017

Stay with WCNC.com as we continue to track Tropical Depression 16, Nate and bring you the latest forecast.

