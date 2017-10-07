Hurricane Nate expected to bring wind, bands of rain to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hurricane Nate has officially made landfall in the United States Saturday night.

The National Hurricane Center reports the storm made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to pass over portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee late Saturday through Sunday night.

First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said the Carolinas could feel some of Hurricane Nate's impacts.

"Around Sunday evening, we could feel the wind pick up as well as bands of rain," Fortner said. "Rain is going to be my main concern."

According to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. update, Nate remains a Category 1 hurricane about 10 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Hurricane Nate is moving north at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

A hurricane warning was issued for areas between Grand Isle, La., to the Alabama-Florida border.

National Hurricane Center said Nate could strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane when it makes the expected landfall Sunday morning.

Fortner said the rain Charlotteans felt on Saturday was not related to Hurricane Nate's track. However, she said the storm is expected to bring rain Sunday evening into Monday and through Tuesday.

Fortner expects two to three inches of rain in the Charlotte area Sunday.

The models show Nate continuing to move west into the mid-Atlantic states by the early of next week.

