Tropical storm watch issued for NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday evening for parts of North Carolina, as a storm is expected to move through the area over the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, a system developing off the coast of Georgia is expected to move along the North Carolina coast Monday and Tuesday.

The system could bring wind gusts up to 50 mph and dump two to four inches of rain over the region.

The tropical storm watch includes Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties until further notice.

NBC Charlotte's sister station reports that parts of South Carolina are under a tropical storm watch. The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Georgetown and Horry counties in South Carolina.

