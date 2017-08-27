Tropical storm watch for parts of South Carolina coast

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A tropical system has developed off the southeastern coast, and now parts of South Carolina are under a tropical storm watch.
Late Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Georgetown and Horry counties in South Carolina.
An area of low pressure about 110 miles south of Charleston has been getting better organized. There is a high potential this low pressure system could get stronger and become a tropical depression or a tropical storm.
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area Monday night through Tuesday. The system may produce rain amounts from 2 to 4 inches along the South Carolina coast.
The system was nearly stationary with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as of 5 PM Sunday.
The forecast models keep the center of the system near the coast as it continues to move towards the northeast.
