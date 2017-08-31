Close Uplifting moments from Hurricane Harvey's rescue and recovery WCNC 6:08 PM. EDT August 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Positive images continue to pour in as the recovery effort for Hurricane Harvey is now in full swing. People from all walks of life have come together to make the best of what they have. © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect Harvey's impact in the Carolinas hit the pumps Thursday weather VLOG update Thursday morning forecast CMPD officer arrested for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week Alleged animal abuse investigated by CMPD Sports teams donate millions to help Houston CMPD investigating west Charlotte crash Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat More Stories Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency over gas supplies Aug 31, 2017, 4:42 p.m. USPS mail carrier facing life threatening injuries… Aug 31, 2017, 1:57 p.m. No Swimming Advisory issued for popular section of… Aug 31, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs