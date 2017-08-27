Volunteers heading to Texas from Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the flooding in southeast Texas gets worse, residents are escaping to dry ground in any way they can.

Hundreds of volunteers are flying into Texas to lend a helping hand.

Charlotte's Davy Crockett is one of the 22 Red Cross volunteers from western North Carolina heading to Texas and Louisiana.

"Two to three weeks I'll be there," Crockett said. "I don't know if I'll be living in a tent or where I'll be, what the conditions are."

Crockett added he was told to expect anything and everything during his volunteer trip.

The former professional wrestling promoter, and yes he's a distant relative of the fabled pioneer, is heading out to tame the wild frontier left behind by the Hurricane Harvey.

He will lead the damage assessment team, comparing maps with flooded streets to determine which areas are in the highest need for food, shelter and other forms of help.

"We have to finish our work before we can ramp up what we need," Crockett said.

Crockett first volunteered for the Red Cross during Hurricane Katrina about 12 years ago. He said Harvey could be much worse. However, he is driven to help the lives caught in dire circumstances.

"You lose all your furniture, your clothes and you're left with nothing," Crockett said. "Here comes a Red Cross volunteer that at least gives you something to help bring you back.

Charlotte Fire said on Sunday that two groups of Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams were deployed from Salisbury to San Antonio. The group consists of personnel from N.C. Army National Guard, Charlotte Fire, Asheville Fire and Transylvania County EMS.

Those interested in helping the American Red Cross can visit the organization's website or call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

