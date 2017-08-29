Image provided by KHOU 11 viewer.

HOUSTON - We'll be posting updates throughout the storm as Tropical Storm Harvey impacts Texas.

TUESDAY UPDATES:

12:45 p.m.

KHOU 11 News' Doug Delony has a few looks from Midtown and then the KHOU 11 Studios.

Helped transport some equipment. Best I can tell #KHOU11 had at least 5 feet of water in the first floor (newsroom too) pic.twitter.com/QSJ8AtJaQP — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 29, 2017

Another reason why walking in floodwaters is so dangerous... Never know what is underneath. (Midtown Whole Foods construction site) #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/TUT77Y98lp — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 29, 2017

12:25 p.m.

President Trump gave a statement alongside cabinet members and state officials in Corpus Christi.

"This was of epic proportion. Nobody's ever seen anything like this", @POTUS says of #Harvey during his visit to Texas to survey damage pic.twitter.com/PHqQLs4Iyo — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 29, 2017

12:15 p.m.

The Lake Forest Utility District is on a boil notice.

ATTN: Due to pressure loss caused by #Harvey, Lake Forest Utility District is on a Boil Notice. The water is not safe to drink. pic.twitter.com/GNAvJuRf0k — Harris County PH (@hcphtx) August 29, 2017

11:50 a.m.

President Trump has arrived in Texas.

Pres. Trump and First lady Melania Trump touch down in Corpus Christi, TX pic.twitter.com/cYGspZAUgT — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2017

11:30 a.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said city of Houston employees won't return to work until Thursday.

He also said that the GRB capacity expanded. City now looking for other shelter locations including "mega shelters." The mayor saying more shelters are coming for Houstonians and folks in surrounding areas, cities and counties.

City of Houston is asking FEMA for more help to cover food, supplies for 10,000 more people.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there will be fullest prosecution for crime committed during flooding, will urge juries/judges for toughest sentence. He said armed robbers and looters were arrested last night. More cops from across US coming to help patrol.

As of midnight, HFD has responded to more than 1,000 rescues. There are 8 area commands. Some firefighters are going on their third straight day of working.

In a lot of areas, firefighters can't get in or out of their fire stations.

Mayor Turner is speaking out and up against people who have been critical of the response to catastrophic flooding.

"You cannot evacuate 6.5 million people in two days" @SylvesterTurner #khou11 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) August 29, 2017

11:00 a.m.

USA Today reports: Tropical Storm Harvey has broken the all-time Texas rainfall record from a tropical storm or hurricane, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. Southeast of Houston, a rain gauge at Mary's Creek at Winding Road has picked up 49.32 inches of rain from Harvey, the weather service said. This broke the record of 48 inches set in Medina, Texas, from Amelia in 1978. It's only 3 inches from the all-time U.S. rainfall record from a tropical cyclone, which was 52 inches in Hawaii from Hurricane Hiki in 1950.

The record for total rainfall from a tropical system has been BROKEN! Mary's Creek at Winding Road recorded 49.20", previous record is 48". pic.twitter.com/yCjuUOR8p3 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 29, 2017

Also, It looks like Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is raising the bar with his fundraising efforts to help the city.

10:20 a.m.

Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. They said they are also coordinating with the city as a collection site for distribution. Pastor Joel Olsteen and the mega-church was scrutinized on social media for not helping during crisis. Whether the facility was safe to use came into dispute. More on that story here.

Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also coordinating with the city as a collection site for distribution. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

9:55 a.m.

Brazoria County officials say the levee at Columbia Lakes has breached and are urging residents to evacuate immediately.

WATCH: Judge Matt Sebesta on Columbia Lakes levee - 'This is a nightmare event.'

Families are saying that they don't feel safe at the George R. Brown convention center.

WATCH: Mother expresses concerns regarding shelter conditions at GRB

9:35 a.m.

​Harvey from disturbance to Category 4 hurricane to catastrophe in 60 hours. Largest economic disaster and costliest hurricane in US history.

8:45 a.m.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says officers have rescued more than 3,400 residents.

Our men & women @houstonpolice have rescued over 3400 folks & counting, they will not stop until this threat ends. Stay strong Houston! — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 29, 2017

Drying our uniforms so we can head back out. Getting it done any way we can #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/1lrCrthN7L — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

8:15 a.m.

The Army Corps of Engineers anticipates uncontrolled releases of water at Barker and Addicks spillways. They say the water levels at Addicks and Barker reservoirs have extended beyond the government property. They added homes upstream of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs are now flooding. Army

Breaking: Army Corps of Engineers anticipates uncontrolled releases of water at Barker and Addicks spillways. #khou #HouNews — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 29, 2017

Corps says Addicks and Barker reservoirs got 34 inches of rain from Harvey. That's half the total rain they usually get in a year.

Harris County Flood Control says if water gets in the homes around the Addicks & Barker reservoirs…it may be there for a month. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 29, 2017

Harris County Flood Control says the gauges in the Addicks and Barker reservoirs have both been flooded. Trying to repair.

READ: Officials warn of possible uncontrolled releases at Barker, Addicks Reservoirs

List of subdivisions impacted:

Twin Lakes

Eldridge Park

Lakes on Eldrige

Independence Farms

Tanner Heights

Heritage Business Park

WATCH: Update on possible uncontrolled releases

8:05 a.m.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department rescued nine victims from an overturned rescue boat who were seen hanging onto a tree. There are two more victims. Officials say they can see them and were able to rescue them too.

7:45 a.m.

Four out of five shelters in Montgomery County are at capacity, and people should go to College Park High School at 3701 College Park Drive.

Harris County officials say that the Addicks Reservoir has crested.

FLOOD CONTROL: At 108.8 ft, the Addicks Reservoir has crested. We will hear from flood control and Corps of Engineers @ 8am #khou11 — Erika Ferrando THV11 (@ErikaFerrandoTV) August 29, 2017

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is on his way to Texas to visit the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Leaving now for Texas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2017

River Park residents are preparing for the Brazos.

Residents of River Park hoping to keep the Brazos River out of their home but putting up a temporary water filled dam. #KHOU11 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/n9CA8LueX1 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 29, 2017

7:00 a.m.

Montgomery County is still expected to receive an additional rainfall amount between 10 and 15 inches throughout the rest of the week. In the last 24 hours, the county has seen between 4 and 6 inches of rain. The grounds are saturated, rivers and creeks continue to swell. Areas that flooded in 1994 will be inundated with water again. If you are in a low lying area prone to flooding, you need to get to higher ground now. We have several Red Cross Shelters open and receiving evacuees. If you receive a message on your mobile device to evacuate, do so immediately.

6:50 a.m.

The George R. Brown Convention Center is still accepting people who are seeking shelter. They no longer need clothing unless it's plus sized, and are asking people to stop bringing in large amounts of clothing. Blankets and towels are still needed. Volunteers mus first sign up on the Red Cross's website.

5:55 a.m.

Latest reading of Addicks Reservoir shows water up to 107.62 feet. It is now just 4.56 inches from reaching top of north spillway.

5:26 a.m.

Rosenberg police release an updated list of road conditions.

Updated road conditions as of 4:05 AM pic.twitter.com/sHQD08ruEr — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 29, 2017

3:55 a.m.

The current elevation of Addicks Reservoir is 107.11ft. The engagement of N spillway is at 108.0ft. The reservoir is expected to crest later this morning.

2:30 a.m.

Houston Police Department is looking for volunteer with boats. If you are willing to volunteer call 713-881-3100

2:00 a.m.

Fort Bend Office of Emergency warn residents of individuals posing as city or county employees, knocking on doors and telling residents that they are now under mandatory evacuation orders. Officials say this is happening in areas where there are no mandatory evacuations. Residents are being told to not trust strangers are their door without proper credentials.

1:15 a.m.

The number of people seeking shelter continues to grow. Nearly 9,000 people have now taken shelter from flooding at Downtown Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center since it opened as a shelter on Saturday.

12:48 a.m.

A man between the ages of 60 and 70 is presumed to be dead after trying to swim across the flood waters at Spring Park Ridge and SH99. This brings the death total to nine.

12:44 a.m.

Dozens of neighborhoods in Fort Bend County to be affected by an estimated 59 feet of flooding.

Updated List of Neighborhoods that will be affected by the estimated 59 feet of flooding pic.twitter.com/xwT6i3109V — Fort Bend County OEM (@fbcoem) August 29, 2017

12:03 a.m.

3-day hold requests have been lifted at the Harris County Animal Shelter to help reunite lost pets with owners.

MONDAY UPDATES

11:36 p.m.

SH 99 is closed in both directions at the Brazos River, Fort Bend Sheriff's County Office reports.

SH 99 is closed in both directions at the Brazos River. #HouWx — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 29, 2017

11:20 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are no longer looking for volunteers with boats or high water vehicles. They are encouraging people who want to volunteer to reach out to charitable groups like the Red Cross or Volunteer Houston.

10:50 p.m.

More than 7,000 people have taken shelter from flooding at Downtown Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center since it opened as a shelter on Saturday.

9:50 p.m.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management says many people are tying up the 911 lines, asking for information on evacuation orders in the city. OEM wants to make it clear that there are no mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in the City of Houston proper and people should not call 911.

911 should only be used for life threatening emergencies.

8:44 p.m.

There is a mandatory evacuation in place for the Northwood Pines Subdivision.

MANDATORY EVACUATION for the Northwood Pines Subdivision (The Water District) -"YOU MAY NOT BE ABLE TO LEAVE THE WATER DISTRICT AFTER 11 PM" pic.twitter.com/2dViemAn0D — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 29, 2017

8:25 p.m.

St. Luke's hospital begins evacuations.

Ambulance's parked on Highway 249 as St. Luke's Hospital evacuates. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/oe0FbaAntL — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 29, 2017

8:12 p.m.

Southwest Airlines says flights to and from Houston's Hobby Airport have been suspended until at least noon Thursday.

Affected Customers can check status/rebook: http://swa.is/harvey

7:40 p.m.

Rosenberg Police have issued more evacuations.

Rosenberg Mandatory Evacuation Zone



Please get out now, emergency personnel may not be able to reach you if you stay!#Harvey #BrazosRiver pic.twitter.com/IcKLtm6AZr — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 29, 2017

7:34 p.m.

Houston sports team owners are pledging help to flooding victims.

Just in: @astros Jim Crane, ownership group to donate $4 million to #Houstonflooding Harvey relief efforts #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 29, 2017

#KHOU11 Kudos to both #Rockets owner Leslie Alexander & #Astros owner Jim Crane! Both have committed $4,000,000.00 to #Harvey relief effort — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 29, 2017

7:29 p.m.

KHOU 11's meteorologist David Paul's updated weather forecast indicates the rain threat could start to let up by Tuesday evening.

"Tomorrow evening, the heaviest rain threat is moving northeast, and that will continue to accelerate," he said. "The entire rain threat may be gone by Wednesday morning."

Here is that forecast.

6:41 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the Inverness Forest and Northgate subdivisions. Click here for the latest evacuations.

MANDATORY evacuation order for both the Inverness Forest and Northgate subdivisions! pic.twitter.com/3KIpUdyUwU — HCFCD (@hcfcd) August 28, 2017

6:53 p.m.

Neighbors Telehealth is offering free online medial care for Harvey victims.

6:30 p.m.

In a press conference, the U.S. Coast Guard says that they've rescued 3000 people on Monday alone. They're getting about 1000 calls every hour.

5:54 p.m.

The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office says multiple shelters have reached capacity.

Shelters at Capacity: BF Terry HS, Gallery Furniture, Sugar Creek Baptist Church and Cinco Ranch High School. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 28, 2017

See a full list of shelters.

5:00 p.m.

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for LaPorte after a chemical leak was reported.

The chemical has been identified as Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride, which could cause eye, throat and nasal irritation.

LaPorte officials say the Fire Department is actively working on a leak from a pipeline in the Hwy 225/Hwy 146 area. Residents living in the northeast part of the city are asked to shelter in place. The order is for the area bordered by Farrington Road on the west, N. Avenue H on the South and Hwy 146 on the East.

Sourhtbound Hartman Bridge is closed until an all-clear has been given. More information on shelter in place instructions are available at www.LaPorteTx.gov/shelterinplace.

Per City of Shoreacres: Chemical release notice. Shelter in place. Stay inside. Close windows/doors. Turn off air conditioning/ventilation. — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 28, 2017

5:00 p.m.

At least eight people have died in the Houston area so far from winds and flooding.

4:47 p.m.

Volunteers from Baton Rouge are meeting at The Church at Creek's End to help rescue victims. Anyone with a boat and life jackets can join them at 20010 Kuykendahl road.

These guys drove from Baton Rouge to help rescue #houstonflood victims. Among dozens of boat operators so far at The Church At Creek's End. pic.twitter.com/TBqJpy5LNq — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 28, 2017

Anyone w/a boat wanting to help can meet at The Church at Creek's End, 20010 Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring. Must bring life jackets. #KHOU11 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 28, 2017

3:22 p.m.

About 200 people and some pets are seen evacuating from Dickinson.

.. These are evacuees from Dickinson. About 200 people and some pets. Not from Galveston. GFD wanted to stress #khou11 #harvey pic.twitter.com/HlFfcUaTEp — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 28, 2017

LIST: Apartments ready for move-in if seeking housing after Harvey

3:05 p.m.

The Associated Press reported Monday afternoon that the Astros and Rangers would play their three-game set at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., where the Tampa Bay Rays play their home games.

Per the @astros: series this week against @Rangers at @MinuteMaid park will be moved to @tropicana field in st Pete cuz of #floods #khou11 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) August 28, 2017

3:01 p.m.

Leslie Alexander and Houston Rockets contributing $4 million to Mayor Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

JUST IN: Per @HoustonRockets, Leslie Alexander & team contributing $4 million to Mayor Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 28, 2017

2:52 p.m.

St. Luke's Hospital at Highway 249 & Cypresswood has been evacuated.

2:47 p.m.

Water can be seen almost at roof level in a Spring neighborhood.

Up to the roof! Simply unbelievable Photo from viewer in Timber Lakes area in Spring. My heart breaks every time I see these images #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/DzKITEHZKX — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 28, 2017

2:38 p.m.

A hotline was just set up to help low income victims of Hurricane Harvey with legal questions.

The State Bar of Texas's hotline, (800) 504-7030, can help people with basic legal questions, or to find legal resources in their area.

SHARE: Hotline connects Harvey victims with legal assistance https://t.co/6Ef3vJOH9s — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 28, 2017

2:20 p.m.

Marshall High School in Missouri City will open as a shelter to those in need at 4 p.m. The school is located at 1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, TX 77489. Shelter and food will be available to those displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Fort Bend ISD, in coordination with the American Red Cross, will be staffing the shelter with volunteers and providing necessary items, but for comfort and convenience, families who are seeking shelter may want to consider bringing bedding, snacks, children’s games, chargers, water, paper plates and disposable silverware, towels and flashlights.

1:40 p.m.

The B. F. Terry High School Shelter is full. It is important to check the capacity status of shelters before arriving.

We are receiving word that the B F Terry High School Shelter is FULL.*Note: Please check the capacity status of shelters before arriving — Fort Bend County OEM (@fbcoem) August 28, 2017

1:37 p.m.

The City of Dickinson issued a mandatory evacuation.

Dickinson now under mandatory evacuation. Those needing help can call the city at 281-337-4700 ext 311 #khou #Harvey — Lisa Hernandez (@LisaKHOU) August 28, 2017

12:47 p.m.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management released a list of mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders for neighborhoods near the Brazos River.

12:05 p.m.

Family members say six people have drowned in floodwaters in northeast Houston on Monday. Four siblings under the age of 16 and two elderly people drowned. The elderly people were the great grandparents of the children, according to family members. Relatives say all six are presumed dead at this time. Their bodies have not yet been recovered. We are working to gather more information on what happened. Check KHOU.com and KHOU 11 News on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

11:54 a.m.

Pearland will continue its curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight.

The City of Pearland will continue its 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew tonight, Aug. 28. — City of Pearland (@COPearland) August 28, 2017

11:45 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation is underway in Sienna Plantation. State troopers say residents can take Highway 6 and LJ Parkway.

"Mandatory evacuation. All residents must leave." State trooper alerting Sienna Plantation tells me you can take 6 and LJ PKWY. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/y260DAukRV — Kiya Edwards (@KSDKkiya) August 28, 2017

11:33 a.m.

Certain Houston-area HEB's are open in case you need groceries.

JUST IN.. List of H-E-B stores open TODAY (do NOT put yourself in danger) #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Dg4syvTDou — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 28, 2017

11:13 a.m.

Mr. McNair and the Houston Texans are pledging $1 million to flood relief fund.

Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/emzPzGdnr7 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017

10:30 a.m.

City officials provided updates on rescue operations in the Houston area as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey during a press conference on Monday morning. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the city has 185 critical rescue requests still pending. They have completed 2,000 rescues.

10:13 a.m.

Former President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush release a statement, saying "This we know: Houston, and Texas will come together and rebuild."

9:52 a.m.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department strongly recommends the following neighborhoods voluntarily evacuate by 7 p.m.: Twin Lakes, Lakes of Eldridge, Stable Gate and Jersey Acres.

9:26 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Sienna Plantation. This is an upgrade to the voluntary evacuation that was originally issued.

Evacuation Check List:

Leave as soon as instructed to and follow the instructions of officials

Determine safe evacuation routes

Pack essential items including medicine, important documents, first aid kits, blankets, pillows, phone chargers, critical contacts information, basic need equipment such as glasses or contacts

Take your pets with you, don’t forget your pet’s food and medication

Secure your home by locking all doors and windows

Shut off your homes utilities

Unplug electrical equipment including appliances, TV’s, and radios

Take your vehicle and house keys with you

***IMPORTANT***

Mandatory evacuation order for Sienna Plantation https://t.co/PbIv6e8Cir — Fort Bend County OEM (@fbcoem) August 28, 2017

9:18 a.m.

Cynthia Jamieson with the Office of Emergency Management in Montgomery County describes the current situation in Montgomery County.

8:57 a.m.

Operations remain stopped at IAH.

Operations are still stopped until further notice. We are doing everything we can to resume operations once it's safe to do so. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 28, 2017

8:21 a.m.

The water at Highway 288 & Old Spanish Trail is roughly 6 feet high.

Flood gauge at Hwy. 288 & Old Spanish Trail shows the water is roughly 6 feet high - yesterday it was spilling over the top. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/jjygRdOhGC — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 28, 2017

7:35 a.m.

Army Corps of Engineers held a press conference to discuss the controlled release of the Addicks and Barkers reservoirs. Officials say Bear Creek was the first subdivision to be impacted around 4 a.m.

Officials said the water levels in the reservoirs have increased dramatically. As of Monday at 7 a.m., the reservoirs have risen 25 inches for Addicks and Barker, officials said another 25 inches could occur.

7:08 a.m.

Down stream flooding being seen in Lake Jackson. They have had almost 8 inches of rain in total since Harvey began affecting the Houston area.

Less rain in Lake Jackson, Brazoria county last night, but all the water is causing down stream flooding. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5kBNxX5Uod — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 28, 2017

6:18 a.m.

Officials with FEMA hold a press conference regarding regarding recovery and rescue operations for Tropical Storm Harvey.

Brock Long, FEMA administrator, says we’re not at recovery level yet because swift water rescue, search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. He urged the public to get involved.

“We need the whole community, not only the federal government," said Long.

FEMA expects over 30,000 people to be placed in shelters. Their next objective is to stabilize survivors after search and rescue.

6:03 a.m.

Although the Brays Bayou is lower than it was at Macgregor Way & Ardmore, the water is still very high with a lot of floodng around it.

Brays Bayou at Macgregor Way & Ardmore. It's lower than it was but still very high. Lots of flooding around it. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/VywyNsa84S — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 28, 2017

4:45 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey changes track. A brand new track from the National Hurricane Center shows a shift that could make all the difference for the Houston area.

4:30 a.m.

Monday, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott is adding 1,000 more members of the National Guard to Houston.

4:15 a.m.

Hwy 105 at San Jacinto River: Alternate route between Conroe and Montgomery: FM1097 between I45 to 149 has been flooded. The new route is: FM 1097 West to Plez Morgan (right before you get to Hwy 149)

2:40 a.m.

Rescue boat operations have been suspended for the night due to safety issues.

2:17 a.m.

The Lake Conroe water level has now risen to 205.88 feet above mean sea level (MSL). The previous record water level for the lake was 205.60 in 1994.

2:13 a.m.

The U.S. Post Office has announced that most service in the Houston area, including mail delivery, has been suspended.

12:05 a.m.

The center of Tropical Depression Harvey is hovering in the Matagorda Bay area, continuing to crank moisture into SE Texas. Parts of Harris County have received over two feet of rain in the past 48 hours and forecasts for the next few days are for rainfall that could hit 15 to 30 inches by Thursday.

Harvey is expected to re-form into a minimal tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico before making another landfall near Galveston Wednesday, then quickly moving through Houston and heading north out of the area into Thursday.

SUNDAY UPDATES:

11:38 p.m.

Houston Airport System remains closed until further notice.The system was able to help more than 700 stranded passengers throughout the day. More than a dozen, mostly locals remain stranded at Hobby Airport.

10:13 p.m.

Officials with flood control management have requested a voluntary evacuation for parts of Inverness Forest Subdivision north of Kingsbridge Road. Water there is expected to go over levee. Residents are asked to leave by midnight.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. CYPRESS CREEK forecast to TOP LEVEE by TOMORROW MORNING! RESIDENTS URGED TO SEEK HIGHER GROUND pic.twitter.com/fEMhFx8tQm — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 28, 2017

Officials say water may top levee @ Inverness Forest, west of Hardy. Could get up to 8 feet. Voluntary Evacuation starting NOW #KHOU11 — Tiffany KHOU 🙋🏻 (@TiffanyKHOU) August 28, 2017

Any residents of Inverness Forest who need assistance in getting out should call the county at 713-684-4000. #khou #HouNews — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 28, 2017

9:52 p.m.

Galveston ISD is announcing the decision to cancel classes for students Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

Please click the link to read the current update for GISD as of 12pm, 8/27/17. Stay tuned for more updates! https://t.co/KaREqbleAd pic.twitter.com/ttpLghLDwI — Galveston ISD (@galvestonisd) August 27, 2017

9:35 p.m.

KHOU has confirmed that floodwaters have reached the two lowest levels of the Wortham Center.

Breaking: #khou11 has confirmed there is floodwater in the 2 lowest levels of the Wortham Center. — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 28, 2017

Update: A reliable source has now confirmed there is floodwater in the two main performance areas of the Wortham. #khou11 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 28, 2017

9:05 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations are under way for residences on Huntington Road.

URGENT!!!



Mandatory evacuations are under way for residences on Huntington Road. — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 28, 2017

8:30 p.m.

Harris County water management official Jeff Lindner say they plan to perform controlled releases of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs. The Addicks Reservoirs will be opened at 2 a.m. while the Barker Reservoir could be opened 24 hours later.

People living along those areas need to prepare for increased flooding.

Addicks Reservoir/Barker Reservoir will flood higher:



"This will make the Buffalo Bayou flooding worse." pic.twitter.com/AIV2dMT9vj — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) August 28, 2017

Officials say both reservoirs are in a "rapid state of rise," and the Corps of Engineers say they need to release some of the water.

Call your love ones if they live along these reservoirs, @khou. pic.twitter.com/8Ql8n9XIOV — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) August 28, 2017

See more on this story here: Controlled release of Barker & Addicks Reservoirs to impact thousands.

See maps and get info on Addicks and Barkers Reservoirs from @hcfcd on our site: https://t.co/nOYCq94A5X #harvey — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 28, 2017

8:02 p.m.

Two deputies, one from Louisiana and another from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, had to be transported after being injured in an accident involving a rescue boat in Dickenson. Texas City Fire Department members loaded them into an ambulance.

Two law enforcement officers taken to the hospital after boat accident. They were out rescuing folks and crashed. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/OijjP3XMmA — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) August 28, 2017

Galveston County Sheriff's Office and Galveston Police Department say they're ending rescue operations for the night because it's too dark to conduct rescues safely.

7:51 p.m.

County offices will be closed Monday.

7:04 p.m.

Galveston deputies confirm two flooding fatalities in Dickinson.

Galveston Deputies confirm 2 flooding fatalities in Dickinson with still hundreds more homes to search @KHOU @wfaachannel8 #hurricaneharvey — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) August 28, 2017

6:48 p.m.

Houston Community College will remain closed from Monday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 4. All classes and campus activities will be cancelled during this time. However, students may continue to register online while HCC is closed. The campus will reopen Tues. Sept. 5.

5:40 p.m.

Bayshore Medical Center in Pasadena is forced to evacuate due to rising water. There are 196 patients being sent to other hospitals.

5:09 p.m.

A good Samaritan uses vehicle to rescue flood victims.

Another private citizen/biz owner using vehicle to rescue flood victims. Trailer full with elderly folks and animals #harvey #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3vMwuoKHAC — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 27, 2017

4:54 p.m.

Video shows rising flood waters in Huntsville.

4:53 p.m.

The railing seems to have broken at the Boheme Road overpass over Beltway 8.

This is Boheme road overpass - the railing seems to have broken under pressure, spilling water onto Beltway 8! @KHOU #WestHouston #Memorial pic.twitter.com/JjEsQ5nPS0 — Rekha Muddaraj (@RekhaKHOU) August 27, 2017

4:28 p.m.

JJ Watt says, "We must come together to help rebuild our communities."

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

4:19 p.m.

Photos show catastrophic flooding across the Houston area.

3:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday.White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters the White House is still coordinating logistics with state and local officials.

She said,"We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers."Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. Rising water chased some people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers."

Trump has been praising the government's response to the storm on Twitter.

He tweeted earlier Sunday that he would be traveling to Texas as soon as he could go "without causing disruption."

He said, "The focus must be life and safety."

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

3:39 p.m.

More than 300 people were rescued by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Cove Volunteer Fire Department and Trinity Bay EMS.

300+ persons were rescued today by Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Cove Volunteer Fire Department and Trinity Bay EMS. #khou @12NewsNow — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

3:15 p.m.

The City of Friendswood has a curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Also, the city says its drinking water is safe.

Beginning Sunday, August 27 in the City of Friendswood a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) August 27, 2017

The City of Friendswood has received reassurance that the City’s drinking water is safe, plentiful. All purification plants are operational. — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) August 27, 2017

2:40 p.m.

KHOU 11 Reporter Grace White provides an update from the Galleria area.

2:22 p.m.

Harris County deputies are performing rescues in the Blackhorse subdivision.

HCSO deputies are out in the Blackhorse subdivision still working high water rescues. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/gBFwSaoPjo — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 27, 2017

1:52 p.m.

Massive flood damage seen in Dickinson.

Pictures from Dickinson, just a glimpse of some of massive flood damage down there #HoustonFloods pic.twitter.com/bmsWCRzcH7 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 27, 2017

1:24 p.m.

Video shows Buffalo Bayou out of its banks.

Video of Buffalo Bayou out of it's banks near downtown Houston. #khou11 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/N3QSHz6xwW — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

1:04 p.m.

Street signs are barely visible outside the University of Houston.

Outside @UHouston, street signs are barely visible beneath massive amounts of water along Gulf Freeway. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/PxkjU7mETD — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

12:46 p.m.

Rosenberg officials say they are not turning off the water.

The City is NOT shutting off your water — City of Rosenberg (@RbergTxGov) August 27, 2017

12:24 p.m.

HPD says there has been more than 1,200 rescues.

The @houstonpolice has rescued over 1,200 folks with more to come. Grateful for assistance of Task Force 1 & other partners. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 27, 2017

12:20 p.m.

Authorities need your help with rescues. Do you have a high water vehicle or boat?

Do you have a HIGH WATER VEHICLE or BOAT and helping rescue in your community? Call us to coordinate: 713-881-3100. Ask for Fire Marshal. pic.twitter.com/D3SfSYWgxr — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 27, 2017

12:16 p.m.

Officials say all 22 watersheds are over their banks.

Harris Co. Flood Control: All 22 watersheds are over their banks. Some places are experiencing flooding higher than Allison. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 27, 2017

12:14 p.m.

City opening George R. Brown & multiservice centers as shelters.

UPDATE: City opening George R. Brown & multiservice centers as shelters https://t.co/92yxTfJ1mY #KHOU11 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 27, 2017

12:11 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the water is safe and it will NOT be turning off.

Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 27, 2017

12:09 p.m.

County Judge Ed Emmett says Ben Taub hospital is being evacuated.

BREAKING: County Judge @EdEmmett says Ben Taub hospital is being evacuated. Critical patients first #KHOU11 — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 27, 2017

11:53 a.m.

Fort Bend tolls are suspended as of this morning until midnight Sunday night. Also, parking is available at Cinco Ranch High School for vehicles threatened by flooding.

Fort Bend tolls are suspended as of this morning until midnight Sunday night (August 27).

https://t.co/CVXcxprsSk — Fort Bend County OEM (@fbcoem) August 27, 2017

Parking is available at Cinco Ranch High School located at Cinco Ranch BLVD and SH 99 for vehicles threatened by flooding. pic.twitter.com/ndr3Ni69OF — Fort Bend County OEM (@fbcoem) August 27, 2017

11:43 a.m.

Katy ISD will be closed next week.

UPDATE: Katy ISD will be closed all week (Monday through Friday). Please monitor conditions and stay safe. #Harvey #katyisd pic.twitter.com/k29ZPzYtfd — Katy ISD (@katyisd) August 27, 2017

11:15 a.m.

Rosenberg officials report a massive sinkhole is in the 3900 block of FM 762, in front of 24 HR fitness. Avoid this area!

The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017

11:02 a.m.

The Coast Guard helicopter is conducting rescues across the Houston area. As of 10:43 a.m., they tweeted they had six helicopters and nine Flood Punt Teams conducting rescues.

.@USCG helicopter in the air conducting rescues. I'm told they saved a 90 something year-old woman earlier #khou11 #harvey pic.twitter.com/C9EdaMHg0c — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 27, 2017

11:00 a.m.

All MD Anderson Cancer Center locations will remain closed for outpatient services and appointments, as well as surgeries, on Sunday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 28, due to severe weather in the Houston area. Currently, roads around the Texas Medical Center Campus are impassable. Patients and staff should not attempt to travel.

All Houston area locations will be closed for patient appointments and surgeries on Monday, Aug, 28. #houwx #Harvey — MD Anderson (@MDAndersonNews) August 27, 2017

10:34 a.m.

Brazoria County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for those living south of Highway 6 and west of Highway 288.

10:30 a.m.

The KHOU 11 signal cut out just as the Harris County Sheriff's Office crews got their rescue boat in the water to pull a semi driver out of his flooded cab. See the rest of the video.

10:29 a.m.

The floodwater from Buffalo Bayou is coming up Taft street from Allen Parkway.

The floodwater from Buffalo Bayou is coming up Taft street from Allen Parkway. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/4fLkiD436A — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

10:20 a.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says, "This storm will not break our spirit."

9:42 a.m.

I-10 Katy Fwy EB blocked at 610. High water at Washington.

9:30 a.m.

Rescue are underway in the Sagemont neighborhood.

8:56 a.m.

KHOU 11 is being forced to evacuate its building due to the high water.

8:57 a.m.

Flooding in Dickinson, Texas appears to be getting worse.

8:43 a.m.

Officials in Harris County have rescued more than 100 people at this time.

Harris Co officials say 1000+ rescues so far in Houston area during devastating flooding. And it's not over yet #khou11 #harvey — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 27, 2017

8:34 a.m.

Pearland has a curfew curfew starting Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tonight, the City of Pearland will enforce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — City of Pearland (@COPearland) August 27, 2017

8:30 a.m.

Allen Parkway near downtown Houston is completely flooded.

This is "Allen Parkway" KHOU Is on this street just west of downtown Houston. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Cqhb4RcPFB — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

8:23 a.m.

Beltway 8 near Imperial Valley has flooded with water spilling over into the highway from the frontage road.

Beltway 8 near Imperial Valley exit: per @BrandiKHOU, water from frontage road will be spilling onto highway #khou11 pic.twitter.com/n31pqsRg1H — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 27, 2017

8:20 a.m.

Some areas of Harris County have received more than a foot of rain in the past 6 hours.

Some areas of Harris County have received more than a foot of rain in the past 6 hours. #Houwx pic.twitter.com/qImfzK4c8v — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 27, 2017

8:02 a.m.

A look at how high the water has risen at Buffalo Bayou.

#KHOU11 #Harvey Here's a glimpse of Buffalo Bayou which has turned into Buffalo Bayou "Lake" on this Sunday morning... pic.twitter.com/A448X11jrM — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 27, 2017

7:23 a.m.

KHOU 11 News is moving to the second floor to continue news coverage on TV and via our live stream.

Folks do not worry. The @KHOU station is taking on water. We have moved to the second floor and set up basics to broadcast. #safetyfirst — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) August 27, 2017

7:20 a.m.

A view of flooding waters on Beamer Rd near Beltway 8.

6:42 a.m.

Water has started to come into the KHOU 11 News Station.

Water coming into studio at #KHOU11... We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

6:23 a.m.

Trucks are seen stranded in flooding water off of Beltway 8 near Pasadena, Texas.

Trucks stranded in flooding off Beltway 8 near Pasadena, TX #KHOU11 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/mOXQfNeE4X — Scott Noll (@ScottNoll_KHOU) August 27, 2017

4:52 a.m.

The Bastrop Fire Department tweeted: City of Bastrop has opened a shelter due to HWY 71 road closure. Shelter at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop 1201 Main St.

City of Bastrop has opened a shelter due to HWY 71 road closure. Shelter at First United Methodist Church of Bastrop 1201 Main St. — BastropTX Fire Dept (@bastropfire) August 27, 2017

4:43 a.m.

The City of Houston tweeted: 911 services at capacity. If you can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger.

911 services at capacity. If u can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 27, 2017

4:17 a.m.

The Houston Police Department tweeted: Avoid IH-45 inside the loop both directions; if on the freeway and stopped by high water, do NOT go against traffic; shelter in place.

Avoid IH45 inside the loop both directions; if on the freeway and stopped by high water, do NOT go against traffic; shelter in place. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 27, 2017

4:00 a.m.

Desperate flood victims all over the Houston area are taking to Twitter to plead for help. Many are tweeting Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He has been responding to Houstonians in need and connecting them to other agencies that can assist.

3:31 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted: Have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater. Do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof

have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 27, 2017

3:09 a.m.

Hobby Airport tweeted: Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights. Please check flight status before coming to HOU.

Airfield is closed due to standing water on runways. No inbound/outbound flights. Please check flight status before coming to HOU #HOUWX — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

2:06 a.m.

Emergency officials in Houston are urging the public not to call 911 unless their life is in danger. They are overwhelmed with calls and need to keep the lines open for life-threatening emergencies.

1:53 a.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted: Parts of Gulf Freeway have over 60 stalled vehicles.

Parts of Gulf Freeway have over 60 stalled vehicles. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

1:20 a.m.

Jersey Village Police Department tweeted: Advising evacuation from all homes in Jersey Village along the Bayous and low areas. Please call dispatch at 713-466-5824 if help needed.

Advising evacuation from all homes in Jersey Village along the Bayous and low areas. Please call dispatch at 713-466-5824 if help needed. — Jersey Village PD (@JVPD_Police) August 27, 2017

1:19 a.m.

BREAKING Harris County Flood Control says there are reports in SE Houston of people climbing into their attics to escape flooding. #khou11 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

"Turn around don't drown." All heard it. Be careful walking too. I fell into a canal. Thought it was a street. I'm not dumb #khou11 #harvey — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 27, 2017

1:00 a.m.

A "shelter-in-place" order is in effect for the city of Pasadena. The city has roadways are flooded and impassable.

A shelter in place has been issued for Pasadena. Flooding is ongoing; roadways are impassable. Please do not leave until all-clear is given. — City of Pasadena TX (@PasadenaTX) August 27, 2017

12:27 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Art Acavdeo says the department is assisting in the evacuation of two apartment complexes in the Greenspoint area.

Folks @houstonpolice North Command are methodically and safely evacuating two apartment complexes. Monitoring all threats. #harveyhurricane — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 27, 2017

12:23 a.m.

A Flash Flood Emergency Warning is in effect until 6:15 a.m. for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston & Harris counties

SATURDAY UPDATES:

11:37 p.m.

The Houston Texans' Public Relations team sent out a statement on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Statement from the Houston Texans on the team's delayed return to Houston due to Hurricane Harvey: pic.twitter.com/nPpvMMBNGt — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 27, 2017

10:50 p.m.

One person has drowned in a vehicle in floodwaters on Warrenton and Gessner. The person was pronounced deceased on the scene by officials.

7:19 p.m.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted: High water - Sunrise Meadow Subdivision is beginning to have high water throughout the entire subdivision. Please use caution.

High water - Sunrise Meadow Subdivision is beginning to have high water throughout the entire subdivision. Please use caution. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 27, 2017

6:32 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted photos saying, The wrath of a fast-moving tornado. Truly a blessing no injuries have been reported. #HurricaneHarvey

The wrath of a fast-moving tornado. Truly a blessing no injuries have been reported. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/RRsCW9YmdL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2017

5:31 p.m.

KHOU 11 anchor and reporter, Jason Bristol, tweeted photos from his neighborhood where a tornado touched down on Saturday.

5:10 p.m.

KHOU 11 viewer Sandra Judge sent in video of a tornado touching down in the Towne Lake area in Cypress, Texas Saturday afternoon.

4:17 p.m.

We have received multiple reports of tornadoes touching down in northwest Harris County. No reports of injuries so far.

4:07 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard holds a press conference on Tropical Storm Harvey.

WATCH: Press conference begins with US Coast Guard in Houston about #Harvey rescues. Streaming live at https://t.co/I7c5mQCL0o #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/XniK8Z6uQQ — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) August 26, 2017

3:45 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation in effect in Rosenberg. The Brazos River is expected to crest around 55 feet or higher.

2:55 p.m.

Video: Waves from Tres Palacios Bay continue pounding in Palacios, TX #HurricaneHarvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/XzgSaRz8bV — Scott Noll (@ScottNoll_KHOU) August 26, 2017

2:44 p.m.

We've had to come back to Corpus Christi to send back the video we shot in Rockport, where there is no cell service, or power. #lhou11 pic.twitter.com/Eh4uvNjeGj — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 26, 2017

12:55 p.m.

Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

10:48 a.m.

Port Galveston remains closed. Find the latest update by clicking here.

10: 45 a.m.

Texas is evacuating three prison units along the rising Brazos River.

Breaking: Texas will evacuate 3 prison units along the rising Brazos River. #khou11 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/ZIzEVZ1h8J — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 26, 2017

8:38 a.m.

Flights at the Houston airports are being affected by Hurricane Harvey. The reported affected flights are as follows:

IAH - 133 Cancellations, 75 Delays; IAH is currently under a ground stop due to heavy storms. 23 aircraft have been diverted to DFW Airport.

HOU - 102 Cancellations, 8 Delays

Houston Bush Airport also issued a ground-stop.

8:35 a.m.

City of Lake Jackson crews are out clearing the streets and checking drainage. Officials say they're also prepared to begin pumping operations if flooding occurs.

City Hall employees are answering storm-related questions at 979-415-2400.

6:50 a.m.

Power outages from the Houston area to the coast are wide-spread. Shortly before 7 a.m., CenterPoint Energy was reporting about 70,000 customers in the greater Houston area, mainly south of I-10, were without power. Meanwhile in Matagora County and stretching to Corpus Christi, there were about 193,000 customers without power.

Check the latest outages here.

5:15 a.m.

Hurricane Harvey continues to move inland and has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Harvey will lose steam and likely become a tropical storm later, Saturday.

The center of the storm is now located about 30 miles southwest of Victoria. Click here for the latest.

4:55 a.m.

KHOU's Noel Brennan is reporting that Corpus Christi issued a boil water notification overnight.

Corpus Christi issued a boil water notification overnight. Thanks to the Omni staff for letting us know and providing water #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/FP3gLpCTzB — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) August 26, 2017

4:00 a.m.

Hurricane Harvey has weakened slightly and has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm. Maximum sustained winds are about 100 mph, with the center of the storm located about 30 miles southwest of Victoria, Texas.

3:22 a.m.

At least three homes have been destroyed after a massive fire broke out on Bolivar Peninsula late Friday night, according to 12 News Now.

BREAKING: Three homes destroyed by wind whipped flames on Bolivar Peninsula pic.twitter.com/7nJ4oFNKWW — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 26, 2017

1:45 a.m.

Corpus Christi police say a homeowner in the city shot an intruder trying to break into a home during the hurricane. Click here for the story.

1:05 a.m.

Hurricane Harvey is now a Category three storm, packing sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. The center of the storm is located about five miles north of Rockport.

The storm made a second landfall Northeastern Shore Of Copano Bay early Saturday morning.

Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 23A: Harvey Makes a Second Landfall On the Northeastern Shore Of Copano Bay. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2017

FRIDAY UPDATES

9:30 p.m.

From TDCJ: Units potentially affected by Hurricane Harvey have stocked up on additional food, water, medications and other necessary items. If power is interrupted, bulk fuel and generators can be utilized. The department has also staged additional resources and staff in areas that maybe impacted.

Given the storm's current projections, offenders at secure facilities will shelter in place. The department is continuing to monitor the storm and is prepared to make necessary adjustments as needed.

7:45 p.m.

Wildlife are also in danger from this massive hurricane. Karen Borovsky found these baby squirrels displaced as the hurricane approaches. If you find injured or displaced wildlife, call the Texas Wildlife Center.

Karen Borovsky found these baby squirrels that were displaced as Hurricane Harvey approached.

7:09 p.m.

Police Chief Art Acevedo: "Please do not place yourself, loved ones or courageous first responders at risk by ignoring warnings and taking unnecessary risks."

6:45 p.m.

Voluntary evacuation issued for residents along the San Bernard River in Brazoria County

6:23 p.m.

Texas Children’s Hospital is closing all clinics and canceling all outpatient procedures at the three campuses on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including the Texas Medical Center campus, West Campus and The Woodlands. Texas Children’s Health Centers and Specialty Care locations, as well as community Maternal-Fetal Medicine and OB/GYN clinics will also be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Centers for Children and Women will be closed Saturday and Sunday. The decision regarding closures beyond this timeframe will be determined over the weekend.

A limited number of Texas Children’s Pediatrics practices are open half day on Saturday. Please check the Texas Children’s Pediatrics Facebook page for specific information. All Texas Children’s Urgent Care locations will continue normal operations until notified otherwise.

4:19 p.m.

Mayor Turner: "Remember to check on your elderly and disabled neighbors throughout this rain event. Remain calm but stay alert."

"It never hurts to pray for those that are in the hurricane's way and for this city," Mayor Turner said. "You know, we can't control mother nature, but prayer has a way of moving things. So let's just stay calm, let's stick together as a family."

4:05 p.m.

County Judge Ed Emmett: We are not calling for mass evacuations in the Greater Houston Area. When we say "run from the water, hide from the wind, we're talking about storm surge, not rainfall."

4 p.m.

KHOU 11 News Meteorologist Brooks Garner: Hurricane Harvey could bring wind gusting over 150 mph in the Corpus area. The Greater Houston Area will not see a big impact from Harvey's wind.

3:55 p.m.

Alert Houston update: The City of Houston is preparing for significant impacts from Hurricane Harvey, currently a Category 3 and expected to make initial landfall between Matagorda Bay and Corpus Christi. The storm's current track suggests it will drift back along the coast and make landfall again near Galveston around Tuesday.

Impacts to the City of Houston are expected to mostly be significant rainfall. The National Weather Service forecast currently indicates that Houston will see close to 20 inches of rainfall over the weekend and into early next week. This is likely to cause dangerous flooding throughout the entire Houston region.

3:50 p.m.

Our crew in Galveston reports wind damage along the Seawall near 6th Street on the East End. A McDonald's sign was blown down by a possible tornado.

2:39 p.m.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is urging residents of Bolivar, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist and High Island to heed voluntary evacuation orders and leave the peninsula before ferry service is suspended.

Due to high winds, TxDOT is anticipating suspending ferry service later Friday until further notice.

2 p.m.

Hurricane Harvey has just been upgraded to a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph and pressure of 943 mb.

© 2017 KHOU-TV