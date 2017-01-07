Highway Patrol: Over 200 wrecks in winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Road conditions in the Charlotte area were made treacherous after a winter storm dumped snow and ice across the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday.

By 5 a.m. Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to more than a dozen incidents across the city, including multiple vehicles that were disabled on city roads. On Billy Graham Parkway, a vehicle went off the road and into a ravine around 4 a.m.

During a press conference with Governor Roy Cooper, officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers responded to 260 wrecks across the state.

.@NCSHP Sgt Baker: investigated 260 collisions statewide; one fatality being investigated. Predominantly property damage issues alone #ncwx — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) January 7, 2017

Major interstates across the area were no exception, as blankets of snow and ice covered I-85 in Cabarrus County. In neighboring Iredell County, I-77 was covered with snow around Lake Norman and Cornelius. Iredell County was home to some of the largest snow totals in the area, with reports of as much as six inches being recorded.

I-77 NB approaching Lake Norman. Roads are patchy and lanes are hard to see #snoWCNC pic.twitter.com/XuacdASPmT — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) January 7, 2017

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, crews were on the scene to keep runways plowed and de-iced. Airport officials tweeted that the airport is open with operations scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines on the status of all flights before coming to the airport.





City of Charlotte officials asked residents to stay home to avoid the dangerous conditions on the roads.

Ice is coming down pretty steadily. Get home and be safe, Charlotte. #CLTwx #CLTsnow — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 7, 2017

