Increase in heat-related medical treatment at PGA Championship, medics say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - According to medical officials, there has been an increase in treatment for heat-related issues Thursday at the PGA Championship, with six people being hospitalized.

Carolinas HealthCare Systems is at the PGA Championship throughout the week helping to provide medical services for the estimated 200,000 spectators.

A release from medical officials stated that through 3 p.m., they had seen an increase in heat-related issues that required medical attention.

