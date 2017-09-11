5 things you need to know as Irma approaches the Carolinas

(Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STAN HONDA, 2005 AFP)

1. Time

As of Monday afternoon, Irma was a tropical storm. However, it continues to weaken and is expected to become a tropical depression by Tuesday morning.

Charlotte can expect heavier rain and wind to move in Monday evening and remain overnight until Tuesday morning.

"If you were looking at a 12 hour frame it would be from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday," said Meteorologist John Wendel.

Irma will continue to weaken as it moves northwest. Weather conditions will continue to improve throughout the Carolinas as Tuesday progresses.

2. Impact on Charlotte

Winds are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph, with a few gusts closer to 40 to 45 mph. Bands of rain could produce one to three inches of rain in the Charlotte area.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Charlotte area overnight.

3. What to expect in Charlotte

With gusts as high as 40 mph, it's possible a few limbs or trees could fall. This is not expected to be widespread but more isolated.

There could be a few power outages due to downed trees, however, this is not expected to be county wide.

4. What will the mountains and coast witness?

"You have rain coming off the coast, moving across North Carolina and hitting the mountains causing it to move upwards," Wendel said. "This causes heavier rain in higher elevations."

The mountains may experience higher wind gusts because of the elevation.

There will be high surf, rip currents along the beaches in both Carolinas. However, South Carolina will see more rain and a higher effect for severe weather Monday and this pattern will continue north towards the North Carolina coast into Tuesday.

The threat of tornadoes is higher towards the coast than west of Charlotte.

5. Things you can do to prepare

- Clear any debris from storm drains near your home.

- Put away any small objects off decks or outside areas that could be blown over.

- If any power lines do come down, treat them as a live wire and call Duke Energy.

- Make sure you have the NBC Charlotte weather app for the current information on tornado warnings or damage.

