AT&T will not charge for talk, text and data overage in Florida due to Hurricane Irma

AT&T plans to ignore overage charges for Florida customers during Hurricane Irma.

The service provider will waive overage charges from Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17.

The company texted out the following statement Saturday:

"Hurricane Irma Efforts - As Hurricane Irma continues to make its way toward Florida we'd like to help out during this difficult time. You won't be charged for any talk, text, and data overages from 9/8-9/17. Go to att.com/hurricaneirma for more info.

Verizon customers were sent a similar message earlier in the week.

