Carolinians make last-minute preparations for Irma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While the threat of Irma has gone down, the Charlotte area is still expected to see some heavy rain and gusty winds, which has led to last-minute preparations and purchases.

At Blackhawk Hardware in Charlotte, supplies continue to fly off the shelves including batteries, charcoal and YETI coolers.

Wade Goode said in all his years of experience, he had never seen such high demand for the pricey coolers.

"They're great," Goode said. "They're super durable, and they will last up to five to seven days or more to keep things frozen or cold."

Experts said homeowners should make sure to secure outdoor items including patio sets, potted plants and decorative lights.

DIY Network/HGTV host Matt Muenster said gusty winds can easily make outdoor items dangerous.

"Think about what that wind can do to what it can get a hold of," Muenster said. "Don't leave weapons laying around."

